Ronan Locker and Katy Turner have been named Owasso High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2019-20 school year.
The two students were selected to represent their fellow student body based on their outstanding academic performance, upstanding character and positive influence in their school and community.
“They are both exceptional people who are not only amazing scholars, but are kind, respectful and caring individuals,” OHS Principal Mark Officer said. “They have repeatedly shown their Ram pride and consistently represent our school with excellence.”
Ronan Locker (valedictorian)
Locker, 18, has been actively involved with several clubs and activities throughout his high school career, including Mock Trial, Academic Team, National Honors Society and Academic All-State.
He also received the National AP Scholar Award last summer for attaining a high performance on his AP test, and was named a National Merit Finalist this year.
Additionally, Locker works as a math instructor at Mathnasium in Owasso and volunteers at First Church Owasso. He enjoys spending time with friends, playing guitar and working on cars.
When asked what it means to be named valedictorian, Locker replied, “Really it’s just a culmination of all my efforts basically since middle school. I worked hard, studied, did my homework … and ultimately being awarded valedictorian is just a huge relief.”
Locker plans to attend Stanford University in California and double major in bioengineering and physics.
Katy Turner (salutatorian)
Turner, 17, has continued to excel throughout her high school career, being involved in Owasso Spirit Crew, National Honors Society, Senior Board, Mock Trial and Student Council.
She also received recognition for her participation as an Academic All-Stater, Distinguished Graduate and AP Scholar with Distinction, and was active in the Presidential Honor Society at Tulsa Community College.
In her spare time, Turner volunteers with Puppy Haven Rescue in Tulsa and Urban Soul at Owasso First Assembly, and tutors other students throughout the community in chemistry and calculus.
When asked what accepting the title of salutatorian means, Turner replied, “I’ve been working for all of high school to make sure I keep my grades up. Being named salutatorian is really an honor, and I’m really excited.”
Turner plans to attend Duke University in North Carolina and major in biomedical engineering with a focus in biochemistry.