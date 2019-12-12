The Rotary Club of Owasso is taking steps to expand the vocabulary of local students.
Members of the local chapter have collected hundreds of dictionaries to distribute to third-graders at Owasso and Collinsville schools throughout the month.
Their efforts come as part of Rotary District 6110’s annual Literacy Project, which provides personalized dictionaries to students to help them improve their communication skills and make the most of their education.
The Literacy Project was adopted by the Southside Rotary Club of Tulsa in 2001 after Rotarian Stanley Dixon read an article about the program. In 2005, it was expanded and became an official District 6110 project.
Chris Wheeler, Owasso Rotary treasurer, said educators see third-grade as the dividing line between “learning to read and reading to learn,” and has been shown to be an impactful year for early development.
“(The dictionaries) are a gift to each student to use at school and at home,” Wheeler said. “It’s a small token to adults, but to a youth, our goal and our hope is that it unlocks many years of learning to come.”
This year, Owasso Rotary collected 56 boxes comprising 2,008 dictionaries, which made for a $6,000 investment into the youth of the community. Since taking on the challenge 12 years ago, the chapter has distributed around 8,500 to area students.
So far, Wheeler and his team have delivered books to Collinsville third-graders, and are in the process of handing them out to Owasso and Rejoice students before Christmas.
Wheeler said his involvement with the Literacy Project has given him an opportunity to give back to the community, and ultimately to identify his true “Rotary moment.”
“For me personally, my Rotary moment has occurred every year when I deliver these dictionaries,” he said. “It’s so cool to see (kids) come up, hear their name called, shake our hand, look us in the eye and get a big smile on their face as they get that dictionary.”
Rotary, a 110-year-old organization, makes up more than a million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who come together to incorporate change in their communities.
The Owasso branch is one of more than 35,000 clubs in over 200 countries that promotes fellowship among business leaders and addresses today’s important domestic and global challenges.