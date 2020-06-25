Rogers State University students and recent graduates received awards for their outstanding work in radio, scriptwriting and television during the Oklahoma Broadcast Education Association’s student award competition.
OBEA holds the annual event for undergraduate students enrolled at its member institutions throughout the state. Each entry is judged and critiqued by local media professionals.
Evan Wallace, a junior from Owasso, placed second in the promotional category for her spot, “Friday Rap Up Promo.” She joined five other students in receiving accolades across a variety of categories.
“It is a great feeling when students take the skills they have picked up in classes and use them to create something tangible,” RSU Radio General Manager Tip Crowley said. “These six students have been recognized for their exceptional work out of many students from across the state. It goes to show how outstanding RSU communications students are.”
In addition to the OBEA awards, RSU student work was accepted into the Bare Bones Film Festival.
The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education recently approved restructured degree options within the Department of Communications at RSU. A Bachelor of Arts in Communications includes options in strategic communication, broadcasting and new media and communication arts.
“Our students demonstrate their gifts and talent in this competition. Our communication faculty bring years of real-world experience to the classroom,” Lee Williams, assistant professor in the department of communications, said. “Each year our program gets stronger and our students get stronger. We build each other.”