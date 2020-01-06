S&B’s Burger Joint, based out of Oklahoma City, is set to open in Owasso mid-January.
The new site is located on North Owasso Expressway near Tyann Plaza across from Schlotzsky’s between Home Depot and Logan’s Roadhouse.
“We just really started falling in love with Owasso because the businesses around there seem to be thriving, the town is growing … it’s always busy,” Kevin Burke, a partner with S&B’s, said in a previous story.
The restaurant serves up cooked-to-order, fresh-never-frozen Angus beef burgers, hand-stretched pizzas, fries, appetizers, fresh salads, hand-spun milkshakes, handcrafted Bloody Marys, signature cocktails, craft beer and more.
The new Owasso location will serve as S&B’s 12th restaurant in the state, as well as the company’s first free-standing prototype, and its largest investment, Burke said.
For more information about S&B’s Burger Joint, visit sandbburgers.com.