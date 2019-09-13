Related story:
Five Owasso firefighters/paramedics have been recognized for their acts of courage and kindness in the face of tragedy.
Saint Francis Hospital on Thursday presented Josh Berk, T.J. Teel, Matt Trout, Baylor Jenkins and Victoria Kirschner with its prestigious C.T. Thompson M.D. Award.
The emergency crew cared for teenagers Regan Reedy and Haylee Dowling who were critically injured following a fatal accident earlier this year that killed 16-year-old Madison Reedy.
Owasso’s first responders demonstrated excellence in trauma care through their quick response time, ability to safely assess and secure the scene, and help in comforting and treating the victims in their state of distress.
“Having the ability to take decisive action under stress in an ever-changing event takes a level of focus, yet wide area awareness that I am happy to say the men and women I work with maintain,” said firefighter Devon Bally, who also responded to the accident.
“We could not have done such a job without clear and concise direction on scene, as well as all the members keeping a clear mind and knowing not only what needed accomplished but the most efficient way to accomplish it.”
The C.T. Thompson M.D. Award is named after Dr. C. Thomas Thompson, chief of surgery at Saint Francis, whose career as a surgeon and hospital administrator influenced change in the medical field across the country.