Sam’s Club in Owasso recently debuted the national retailer’s first new optical center in the Tulsa area.
The company opened the facility on Saturday, Feb. 15, in response to Oklahoma legislation that passed last year allowing optometrists to practice within retail establishments.
“Northern Oklahoma residents have become accustomed to traveling to neighboring states to take advantage of Sam’s Club membership benefits for optical, and now it’s in their own backyard,” Optical Manager Aimee Lusty said.
Sam’s Club is expected to open nine more optical centers across the state by this summer.
Lusty said the retailer chose Owasso as the launch site for its rollout because of the city’s ongoing expansion.
“Owasso is one of the fastest growing communities in Oklahoma,” she said. “We’re thrilled to now offer our community access to affordable quality options for eye care right here in Owasso.”
The Owasso branch will feature more than 400 frames and 40 brands of contacts. It will also soon offer an independent optometrist to provide exams.