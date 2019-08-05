A Sand Springs man is accused of shoplifting from two Owasso retailers in the presence of a child.
Darren Lyn Summar, 42, allegedly stole around $1,000 in merchandise from Kohl’s and Target with a 3-year-old toddler at his side, according to the arrest report.
Owasso police say Summar has a history of criminal convictions, including child neglect, domestic assault and battery, burglary, fraud and other drug charges.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to Kohl’s for a shoplifting report. Store security told police they saw Summar use a tool to cut security devices off of various items before fleeing out the door with the small child and driving off, the report shows.
A short time later, an officer pulled over the suspect vehicle and positively identified Summar as the suspect in question.
Officers found clothing, multiple electronics and other merchandise from Kohl’s, along with other items from Target, all with the tags still attached. They also found a homemade smoking device commonly used for inhaling or snorting illegal substances, burglary tools and powerful magnets used to deactivate magnetic loss-prevention devices.
Over $400 worth of stolen merchandise was returned to Target, and over $500 worth of items was returned to Kohl’s, the report shows.
Summar was placed under arrest and transported to jail, and the child was given to a family member/guardian who later came to the scene. The vehicle was impounded.
Owasso police learned that Summar also had multiple outstanding arrest warrants for him throughout a number of jurisdictions.