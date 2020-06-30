Savyeli Yavorovskiy of Owasso was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Yavorovskiy, a sophomore actuarial science major, made the prestigious list for the College of Business.
Nearly 7,500 students at Nebraska have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester.
Qualification for the Dean’s List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. All qualifying GPAs are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours, which varied by college during the spring semester.