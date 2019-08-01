Schlotzsky’s-Austin Eatery is expected to open in Owasso this fall.
The Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced the tentative grand opening set for Oct. 10, in Dairy Queen’s former building, located at 9495 N. Owasso Expy.
Local franchise owner Darin Frantz said he wanted to introduce Owasso to Austin Eatery, a new concept developed by the national chain that offers a twist on its original menu items.
“We just have lived there for the last 20, 25 years, gone to church there, we just know the community, know a Schlotzsky’s used to be there, and we want to bring it back to the community,” he said in a previous story.
Austin Eatery offers its same menu but with several new sandwiches, tins, sliders, tacos, flats and salads to accompany the restaurant’s new design.
Some signature items include the Pastrami Stacker, Chicken Bacon Smokecheesy, Sweet n’ Sassy sliders, Brisketeer Mac, Smokin’ Hawaiian tacos, Margherita flatbread and Chicken Avocado salad.
“It’ll be quite a bit different than the normal Schlotzsky’s … than what people are used to or have seen in the past,” Frantz said in the same story. “It’s just a little more upscale, little more vibrant colors.”