Schlotzsky’s-Austin Eatery officially opened its doors in Owasso this week.
The restaurant, located in Dairy Queen’s former building at 9495 N. Owasso Expy, kicked off its grand opening Thursday morning with exclusive specials and discounts for the first 200 guests.
Local franchise owner Darin Frantz said he wanted to introduce Owasso to Austin Eatery, a new concept developed by the national chain that offers a twist on its original menu items.
“We just have lived there for the last 20, 25 years, gone to church there, we just know the community, know a Schlotzsky’s used to be there, and we want to bring it back to the community,” he said in a previous story.
Austin Eatery offers its same menu but with several new sandwiches, tins, sliders, tacos, flats and salads to accompany the restaurant’s new design.
Some signature items include the Pastrami Stacker, Chicken Bacon Smokecheesy, Sweet n’ Sassy sliders, Brisketeer Mac, Smokin’ Hawaiian tacos, Margherita flatbread and Chicken Avocado salad.
“It’ll be quite a bit different than the normal Schlotzsky’s … than what people are used to or have seen in the past,” Frantz said in the story. “It’s just a little more upscale, little more vibrant colors.”
Owasso’s Austin Eatery’s hours are 10 a.m.-9:00 p.m. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SchlotzskysOwasso.