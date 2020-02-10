The second session of the 57th Legislature is underway.
The Oklahoma House of Representatives convened in joint session with the state Senate on Feb. 3 to listen to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s second State of the State address. Stitt, and a record number of new lawmakers, has only been on the job for a year. And what a year it has been. This fresh insight combined with the wisdom of existing legislators enabled us to accomplish much during the past year.
We gave teachers a pay raise for the second year in a row. We put more funding toward school classrooms. We gave state employees a second pay raise. We protected transportation funding. We saw a record number of non-violent offenders released from state prisons and given assistance toward furthering their education or finding jobs so they can return to the workforce. We worked on healthcare solutions for more Oklahomans, and much more.
We will pursue additional measures this year to improve the lives of more Oklahomans; increase government efficiency, transparency and accountability; and reduce redundant or unnecessary regulation.
Our economy is more diverse than it has been in the past. We welcomed 60 new companies to our state last year and are in the process of reducing unnecessary regulations and reforming labor laws so our Oklahoma-based companies can thrive and grow as well. We are working on improvements in education so we will have a skilled work force ready and able to take the new jobs in industries such as aerospace, healthcare, finance, computer software and others. Our unemployment rate is below the national average, and our household income rose by 4% last year. Those are all good indicators of stability.
Now that the legislative session has begun, we are holding numerous committee meetings. The snow in Oklahoma City and much of the state this past week stalled some of these meetings. Therefore, the next few weeks will be extremely busy with hundreds of bills being voted on in committee before being eligible to be heard on the House floor. Because this is the second session of the current Legislature, bills that did not make it through the entire process last year are eligible to be considered again this year.
Our first vote on the House floor this session was on House Bill 1182. This pro-life legislation is aimed at stopping abortion in Oklahoma. The measure passed 71-21 after vigorous questions and debate from both sides. The bill will now be sent to the state Senate for consideration. As the House continues through the legislative process this session, I look forward to representing District 74 to the best of my ability.