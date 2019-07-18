Businesses at SEVEN6MAIN are benefiting from the building’s recent parking lot expansion.
Property management added more parking spaces behind Owasso Redbud District’s new galleria, doubling the size of the lot to accommodate increasing traffic.
SEVEN6MAIN, opened in late November, houses anchoring restaurant, SMOKE Woodfire Grill, neighboring diners, Drip The Beverage Lab and MAD Eats, and Hillis Hollow Home Décor & Furnishings.
Since marking its debut in Owasso, SMOKE, along with its adjoining tenants, have continued to attract large crowds on a daily basis, creating greater demand to add more parking spaces, said building owner Tommy Coulter.
“Once we did open SMOKE, that kind of reaffirmed our guesses, where the parking lot was completely full during, really, lunch and dinner most every day,” Coulter, who also owns the restaurant, said in a previous story.
The new parking lot, opened at the beginning of June, added another 60 spaces for vehicles, bringing the total number of spots to 120. Before, overflowing traffic had to temporarily park in an empty gravel area behind the building’s paved lot or across the road at City Hall.
Skylar Storm, store manager at Hillis Hollow, said the decision to expand the lot has drawn in more shoppers. Her and her mother Tammy Hillis brought the store to Owasso in February after operating out of Collinsville since opening in summer 2017.
“People haven’t been complaining like they used to,” Storm said. “Even with the dinner rush … we’ve had a lot more foot traffic coming in, and parking’s been a lot easier.”
Al Soto, owner of Drip, said the expansion has attracted more patrons in his café as well, making for a noticeable spike in movement during lunch hours.
“Having the extra parking has definitely helped,” Soto said. “(It) was definitely necessary … big, big positive, big improvement, people were clamoring for that. I saw a distinct difference from before and after.”
Soto added that he would like to see more parking go in around the perimeter of SEVEN6MAIN, particularly along Birch Street, where he feels is prone to continued congestion.