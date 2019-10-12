Dusty Duncan rated Saturday as one of the best days of his life.
“Baseball has blessed my life in so many ways,” said Duncan, a 1987 OHS graduate. “This is no different.”
Other Ram alums expressed a similar feeling during the induction ceremony of the Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame, which was held inside the OHS Wellness Center. Duncan was part of a seven-member class that included Elizabeth (Eisterhold) Barber, Jaylen Lowe, Levi Molini, Clark Ogilvie for special service, Steve Parker and Morgan Toben.
Dozens of friends and family were on hand for the induction ceremony, the 10th and most recent class added to the Owasso HOF.
Still regarded as one of the top athletes ever to compete in a Ram uniform, Lowe earned All-State honors in both football and basketball before graduating in 2013.
“We always had a chance because of No. 5,” said Rep. Mark Vancuren, former Owasso basketball coach who introduced both Lowe and Toben. “Jaylen always made winning plays.”
Toben, a 2010 graduate, still holds 33 individual or team school records in basketball. She thanked Vancuren for pushing her to new heights.
“He would remind me how I was 0-for-November with my shooting,” Toben said with a laugh. “He was tough but I wouldn’t have gotten to where I did without him.”
Molini, a 1999 graduate who was a standout on Owasso’s state runner-up squad, said no matter the game, his love of competition has always served as a driving force.
“I don’t care if it’s ping-pong, golf, billiards, fantasy football,” Molini said.
Ogilvie, who served as Superintendent of Owasso Public Schools for 14 years until 2018, was introduced by Owasso athletics director Zach Duffield. Ogilvie and Duffield had worked together since their days at Union.
“Dr. Ogilvie always saw the importance of a good athletic department for a school,” Duffield said.
Parker, a 1986 graduate, was a standout two-sport athlete at OHS before beginning his successful run as Owasso track and field head coach and cross country assistant.
Parker began his teaching and coaching career at Owasso in 1995 after a stint at Tulsa Public Schools.
“If you’ve worked anywhere else and came to Owasso, you’re in a good place,” Parker said.
Barber, who had her 3-week-old daughter in attendance, was an All-State catcher during her Ram days prior to her successful college career at Auburn.
“I never had to worry about her being ready to play,” said Owasso coach Shane Eicher, who introduced the 2008 graduate. “She was always ready.”