The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of several graduates this month.
Four residents from Owasso and another from Collinsville are among 1,063 students who will walk the stage during UCO’s fall 2019 commencement ceremonies, held Dec. 13-14 in Central’s Hamilton Field House.
Undergraduates from Owasso include: Kindle Curtis, Cum Laude, BS, Nursing; Victoria Martin, Summa Cum Laude, BS, Nursing; Jamie Phillips, BSED, Elementary Education; and Jacob Pleasant, BA, Criminal Justice.
Additionally, the undergraduate from Collinsville is Megan Wallace, Cum Laude, BM, Music - Vocal Performance.
UCO Central will live stream each commencement ceremony on its Facebook page. The Facebook Live stream will capture the walk.
For more information on UCO’s graduation, visit uco.edu/graduation.