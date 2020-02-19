Northeastern State University announced that 846 students met the criteria to be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, and 652 students to the President’s Honor Roll, for the spring 2020 semester.
Dean’s List
Owasso: Heidi Avery, Lindsey Bean, Holly Brassfield, Morgan Louviere, John Moffitt, Cailey Morrow, Jacqueline Oliver, Isaac Proffitt, Sarah Rector, Brock Sherwin, Nicklas Sprenger, Hannah Stettler and Melaina Whittaker
Collinsville: Jenna Altom, Logan Blunt, Buddy Fleming, Logan Robertson and Dawn Rush
President’s List
Owasso: Jessica Abuelaileh, John Atkinson, Jordan Baker, Alexa Ball, Abigail Barnett, Alicia Braden, Mindy Contreras, Ashley Horn, Meghan Low, Jordan Rathbone, Cori Scott, Melanie Smith, Laura Strain, Brenna Tayman, Abigail Wilbins, Michelle Williams, Jamie Williams and Alaina Wilson
Collinsville: Mary Gonzalez, Kailey Graham, Libby Maple, Sonia Rivera and Gail Young
To be eligible for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 GPA, with no grades below a B.
To be eligible for the President’s Honor Roll, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 GPA.