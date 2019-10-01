rogers state university

Rogers State University, located at 1701 W. Will Rogers Blvd., in Claremore. Courtesy photo

Rogers State University has announced its President’s and Dean’s honor rolls for the summer 2019 semester.

Twenty-four Owasso students and six Collinsville students collectively made the prestigious lists.

To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 6 credit hours with a 4.0 GPA (no grades lower than an “A”). To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 6 credit hours with a 3.5 GPA (no grades lower than a “B”).

Below lists the local students on each list:

Owasso

President’s Honor Roll: Emma Adams, Kira Arbuckle, Aubrey Bushyhead, Ashlyn Dunn, Amber Frost, Ashley Hollars, Cordell Mertz, Bonnie Mitchell, Clayton Sanders, Ambry Stewart, Bailey Stringer, Rebekah Wilson

Dean’s Honor Roll: Erika Berry, Dimitri Bologna, Joseph Boone, Ashley Diaz, Amber Eytcheson, Gavin Henry, Sara Hoffpauir, Kourtney McCombs, Holly Moore, Valerie Pfeifer, Jennifer Thrailkill, Jacob White

Collinsville

President’s Honor Roll: Damia Collis, Megan Durant, William McCray, Julie Morgan

Dean’s Honor Roll: Michayla Hamm, Michaelle McBee

