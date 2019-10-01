Rogers State University has announced its President’s and Dean’s honor rolls for the summer 2019 semester.
Twenty-four Owasso students and six Collinsville students collectively made the prestigious lists.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 6 credit hours with a 4.0 GPA (no grades lower than an “A”). To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 6 credit hours with a 3.5 GPA (no grades lower than a “B”).
Below lists the local students on each list:
Owasso
President’s Honor Roll: Emma Adams, Kira Arbuckle, Aubrey Bushyhead, Ashlyn Dunn, Amber Frost, Ashley Hollars, Cordell Mertz, Bonnie Mitchell, Clayton Sanders, Ambry Stewart, Bailey Stringer, Rebekah Wilson
Dean’s Honor Roll: Erika Berry, Dimitri Bologna, Joseph Boone, Ashley Diaz, Amber Eytcheson, Gavin Henry, Sara Hoffpauir, Kourtney McCombs, Holly Moore, Valerie Pfeifer, Jennifer Thrailkill, Jacob White
Collinsville
President’s Honor Roll: Damia Collis, Megan Durant, William McCray, Julie Morgan
Dean’s Honor Roll: Michayla Hamm, Michaelle McBee