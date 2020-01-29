university of central oklahoma

University of Central Oklahoma. Photo courtesy of UCO Photo Services

The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the university’s honor rolls for achieving the highest academic standards.

Presidents Honor Roll

Owasso: Isabella Avila, Alexander Chapman, Kaylee Collins, Kindle Curtis, Claire Mantle, Madison O'Dell, Tyler Owens, Malia Sherwood, Hannah Turner and Eric Wall

Collinsville: Regan Brewer, Samantha Harp, Victoria Martin and Remington Young

Dean’s Honor Roll

Owasso: Mackinlee Allen, Jake Enzbrenner, Caden Fryar, Ashley Jimenez, Maegan Klusman, Paige Patterson and Avery Villines

Collinsville: Talita Kamletz

For the fall 2019 semester, 1,454 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.

In addition, 1,979 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.

To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.