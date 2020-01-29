The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the university’s honor rolls for achieving the highest academic standards.
Presidents Honor Roll
Owasso: Isabella Avila, Alexander Chapman, Kaylee Collins, Kindle Curtis, Claire Mantle, Madison O'Dell, Tyler Owens, Malia Sherwood, Hannah Turner and Eric Wall
Collinsville: Regan Brewer, Samantha Harp, Victoria Martin and Remington Young
Dean’s Honor Roll
Owasso: Mackinlee Allen, Jake Enzbrenner, Caden Fryar, Ashley Jimenez, Maegan Klusman, Paige Patterson and Avery Villines
Collinsville: Talita Kamletz
For the fall 2019 semester, 1,454 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
In addition, 1,979 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.