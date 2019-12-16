Several Owasso robotics students placed and participated at state games over the weekend.
Teams from the Owasso 6th, 7th and 8th Grade centers were among 50 groups that competed at the FIRST LEGO League’s championship tournament at Memorial High School in Tulsa on Saturday.
The sixth-grade team – the Coding Cobras, comprising 10 students – improved overall in the Robot Game, but did not place in any of the Core Values, Robot Design or Innovation Project areas.
Participating students from the 6th Grade Center included: Grant Barrett, Benjamin Brown, Rhett Dawson, Ty Elias, Asher Harvick, Nosrat Montaha, Lydia Muecke, Andie Murphy, Christian Ruttman and Emma Thor.
“The students had a great day and represented Owasso very well,” said sixth-grade coach Kelly Murphy.
The seventh-grade team – the R3 Rockin Robotic Rams, comprising nine students – placed first in Innovation Project Research and took home 33rd in the Robot Game.
Students from the 7th Grade Center who participated included: Andy Bird, Caden Bright, Isabelle Hoyhtya, Risa Lawrence, Noah Martin, Emorie Nuckels, Reagan Plank, Holden Rogers and Abram Smith.
“I am so proud of how well they work together as a team,” said seventh-grade coach Jennifer Martin. “Their personalities and strengths balance out so well to make an amazing team.”
The eighth-grade team – the Archi-Techs comprising seven students – earned second overall in Core Values for Inspiration.
Participating students from the 8th Grade Center included: Evan Carpenter, Megan Engelman, John House, Dayton Jones, Kaden Oakley, Kaydan Rogers and Tyler Shea.
“Half of the kids on the team, this has been their third year in robotics, and they’ve never made it to state,” said eighth-grade coach Natalie Byrd. “I was really excited for them.”
Jana Martinez’s fourth-grade Owasso Girl Scout Troop 1233 also competed at the competition and took home 41st place.
The fourth-graders included: Linnea Andersen, Izabel Baker, Naima Burton, Dixie Martin and Kayli McPherson.