Weather Alert

...MIX OF WINTRY WEATHER CONTINUES THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...AREAS OF VERY LIGHT SNOW, MIXED WITH FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CONTINUE MOVING THROUGH PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA INTO NORTHWEST ARKANSAS THIS AFTERNOON. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL LIKELY REMAIN LIGHT WITH MOST LOCATIONS RECEIVING JUST A DUSTING NEAR THE OKLAHOMA, KANSAS STATE LINE. A LIGHT GLAZE IS EXPECTED DUE TO THE FREEZING DRIZZLE ON ELEVATED SURFACES. UNTREATED BRIDGES WILL LIKELY BE SLICK, INCLUDING A FEW ROADWAYS AS TEMPERATURES FALL INTO THE UPPER 20S. THE WINTRY PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO SHIFT EAST OF THE REGION EARLY THIS EVENING. THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MAY NEED TO BE EXTENDED INTO THE EVENING HOURS IN A FEW LOCATIONS ACROSS FAR NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...THROUGH 6 PM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON THE POTENTIAL FOR SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. IN ARKANSAS, FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-800-245- 1672 OR GO TO IDRIVEARKANSAS.COM. IN OKLAHOMA, FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO OKROADS.ORG. &&