Several Owasso High School Speech and Debate students are headed to regionals next spring.
The team’s latest qualifying event, held in Broken Arrow over the weekend, hosted 24 Owasso students, with six placing at the competition.
Kendall Welborn and Will Earhart both took third place in Public Forum Debate. Destiny Gahagan also placed 4th in the Prose competition, and Mark Shackleford nabbed 4th in Standard Oratory.
Additionally, Greg and Jayna Pitts (previously qualified) took home 3rd in Qualifying Policy Debate.
For Welborn, Earhart, Gahagan and Shackleford, the event, held Nov. 15-16, served as their first speech and debate tournament.
Previous Owasso qualifiers this year include: Abby Duncan and April Parnell, Foreign Extemporaneous Speaking; Lizzy Weyl, Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking; and Parnell, Weyl, Isaac Worley and Seth Wyrick, Public Forum Debate.
“I’ve been really proud of all the students and how hard they’ve worked,” said Cailey Walker, OHS Speech and Debate director, “how they’ve really, especially the new students, just jumped in with both feet, and they’re willing to do the hard work it takes to be successful.”
Owasso’s next qualifying event will be held Dec. 13-14 at Bixby High School.