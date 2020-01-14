Tulsa County announced the start of a new construction project this week in Owasso.
North Sheridan Road will be closed Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 15-17, to allow for the relocation of an AEP/PSO transmission pole on the northwest corner of the intersection at E. 86th St. N.
The existing pole will be moved north approximately 55 feet to allow for proposed improvements that will be made as part of a larger project at the intersection. Once it is relocated, the intersection will reopen.
The improvements will add left-turn lanes to Sheridan, and additional left turn-lanes and a through-lane to 86th, as well as make the intersection signalized. This project has been awarded for construction and is slated to begin within 2 months. The expected duration of the intersection project is 9-12 months.
The improved intersection is part of the larger 86th and Hwy 75 to Memorial Drive project that was approved as part of the Vision Tulsa package in 2016 with a budget of $7.4 million. The scope of the overall project is to widen the existing two-lane roadway to a four-lane roadway.
Additional improvements include adding curb and gutter, storm sewers and intersection improvements at Memorial and Sheridan, including traffic signal installation at Sheridan and modifications to the Memorial signal.
The improvements of 86th will begin after the intersection at Sheridan is complete, and after the needed utility relocations are complete along 86th.