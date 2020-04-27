Slim Chickens is ensuring that Owasso children are kept well-fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff at the local franchise, 8712 N. Garnett Rd., recently handed out free meal coupons to several families in the community.
They gathered just outside Owasso Public Schools’ two food distribution locations — Owasso High School-East and Owasso 7th Grade Center — on April 17, where they gave away over 1,000 tickets to drivers passing through the lines.
Steve Henry, marketing consultant for Slim Chickens, said he and his team chose to focus their efforts on Tulsa’s northernmost neighbor, where the coronavirus has potentially impacted a number of employees at larger corporations.
“With American Airlines’ maintenance base, with Macy’s, with all the big companies up around Owasso, I knew that there was probably a little bit higher furloughed workers than maybe some other areas,” Henry said.
Coupon holders can choose between a chicken tender meal and a macaroni and cheese meal, both of which include a side, cookie and beverage.
The first weekend of the giveaway, Slim Chickens in Owasso saw 330 redemptions, which now stand at over 500. With each meal totaling $4.39, the restaurant has donated over $2,100 in free food, Henry said.
“Our motto with Slim Chickens is ‘Life-changing Chicken’ … but it’s taken on kind of a new meaning over the last month,” he said. “It’s just how we’re trying to give back to the community.”
The Owasso store, located between IQ Carwash and Home 2 Suites by Hilton, opened last July.