Slim Chickens is set to open in Owasso on Monday, July 29.
The new restaurant is located at 8712 N. Garnett Rd. between IQ Carwash and Home 2 Suites by Hilton.
Slim Chickens offers a wide-ranging menu featuring fresh chicken tenders, Buffalo wings, sandwiches, salads, wraps, iced teas, lemonade and southern sides.
The Owasso store now serves as the company’s eighth location in Oklahoma, with Broken Arrow serving as the other Tulsa-area site.
Sydney Barre, corporate marking manager at Slim Chickens, said her team selected Owasso for its growing market and customer base.
“Apparently Owasso is the new suburb to go to, so we thought that we would want to capture those families there,” Barre said. “It kind of seemed like a natural place for us to expand.”
The newly built eatery stands at 2,400 square feet and will house between 70 and 80 staff members.
Thanks to a new equity investment, Slim Chickens has plans to open 600 new locations over the next 10 years nationwide.
Slim Chickens began in a garage of high school students, playing with a deep fryer and experimenting with different sauces. That led to them opening of the first chain in an old sushi restaurant in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in 2003.