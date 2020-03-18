Several employees at both SMOKE Woodfire Grill and MAD Eats at SEVEN6MAIN in Owasso were laid off this week amid the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Around 60 to 70 wait and kitchen staff went on unemployment Tuesday after owner Tommy Coulter made the choice to close the restaurants in the wake of the pandemic.
Coulter, who also owns SMOKE on Cherry Street, let another 40 employees go at the Tulsa location following Mayor G.T. Bynum’s directive to shut down all dining establishments and bars across the city.
“We had to lay off 90% of our staff; we have about 10 people that we’ve kept,” Coulter said. “We proactively decided for just the health of the public to go ahead and close all three restaurants.”
Owasso City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a measure to adopt a declaration of civil emergency in response to the virus. It discourages large crowds from closely congregating in local establishments like SMOKE and MAD Eats, but does not mandate them to close.
Coulter said although he isn’t required to shut down, he regarded the decision as the “lesser of two evils” compared to the potential alternative.
“If sales decline to an extremely low point, you’re managing inventory, what food you bring in, you’re cutting people’s hours continuously, it’s an unknown every day,” he said. “So we felt like the best things for everyone involved … was to go just start collecting unemployment.”
SEVEN6MAIN is a three-story, 45,000-square-foot, mixed-use building located in the heart of Owasso’s newly developed Redbud District. It offers high-end restaurants and retail shops on the first floor, expansive office space on the second floor and upscale residential apartments on the third floor.
Coulter, who opened the $10 million facility in Nov. 2018, said the last year-and-a-half in operation has brought steady profits and foot traffic, and to see it come to a sudden halt brings its share of difficulty.
“It’s tough. For a new segment and a new location in the scheme of Owasso, we were doing well, so it’s kind of a shame,” he said. “We had some pretty good momentum so far going into this year for the first two months; sales wise we were doing well.”
Coulter plans to reopen both SMOKE and MAD Eats on Friday, March 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and 5-8 p.m., to provide curbside service only, with a revamped menu that includes a selection of reheatable, family-style items. He said the transition serves as unfamiliar territory for his team.
“That constitutes an extremely low percentage of our business currently,” he said. “We don’t operate with a drive-thru window, and that’s not a big part of our business model, so we’re revamping something … to be able to do this at a high level.”
Coulter said moving forward with limited staff and resources will pose a challenge, but he’s hopeful business will pick back up pending the cancellation of the emergency status.
“We’re trying to put ourselves in a good position where when the dust clears, we’re going to be able to re-open quickly, bring back all the people that we can,” he said. “The intent is to bring everybody back as soon as possible, rehire all the same staff.”
To place a curb-side order at SMOKE, call 918-401-4343, or at MAD Eats, call 918-401-4353.