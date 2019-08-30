Stone Canyon Elementary staff is using social media as a creative way to communicate with parents.
Every week, Principal George Holderman and Assistant Principal Anne Cates team up to film the school’s video series, “What Are We Learning Wednesday,” to better connect with the community.
Their time on camera is spent discussing various events and activities, spotlighting different students and staff, engaging viewers with helpful insights and more.
“With social media now, a lot of people look to their devices to see what’s going on,” Holderman said, “and as busy as our world is, this is just a great way for parents to be able to see what’s happening in their child’s school.”
Holderman and Cates kicked off the weekly series at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year, which they carried into the summer months and continued into this new calendar year.
The duo discussed proper pick-up and drop-off procedures in their video the day before students returned to classes on Thursday, Aug. 22, in which they shared helpful tidbits like “go with the flow,” “drop it and drive” and “please be alert” while they drove around the campus.
In their latest Aug. 28 video, Holderman and Cates thanked parents for making the first week of school a success, talked about various upcoming events and left viewers with the special message of “Be Awesome Today.”
Cates said their broadcasts last year helped many families new to Owasso and Stone Canyon grow more familiar with the school, which eased their transition into the district.
“I had several parents call me and tell me that they were more comfortable coming into the school because they already had some background on who we are and what we do each day,” she said.
Holderman and Cates plan to continue their “What Are We Learning Wednesday” series, highlighting more staff, including those working behind the scenes in operations, transportation and the central office, among others.
To view the videos, visit Stone Canyon Elementary’s Facebook page at facebook.com/stonecanyonelementary.