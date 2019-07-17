The City of Owasso’s Emergency Management Department is encouraging residents to participate in a new hazard mitigation survey.
The questionnaire was released on Monday as part of the City’s efforts to update its Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Owasso’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan is a strategic guide that serves to identify risks associated with natural disasters and develop effective strategies for protecting local citizens and property from potential events.
Every five years, the City is required to reexamine and update its plan to help the community better predict and prepare for various threats.
“Dealing with anything from winter storms, tornadoes, ice storms, hazardous materials events, those kind of things,” Daniel Miller, EMD coordinator, said in a previous story, “and then looking at and seeing if there’s anything else out there that we could have.”
In April, Miller formed a committee of individuals representing Owasso Public Works, Owasso Public Schools and Owasso Police and Fire departments to meet once a month and gather data, discuss and identify certain hazards and develop solutions.
Their efforts have led to conversations covering a range of topics – particularly following the recent historic flooding in the area – related to integrating a more user-friendly GIS system for the public, redesigning stormwater drainage in flood-prone areas, installing swing-arm gates for road closures and more.
Likewise, the committee’s survey features nine questions for citizens to answer regarding where and what kind of natural disasters they have encountered and what preventative measures they have taken, among other inquiries.
As of Wednesday, the poll’s data trends show that 154 residents have already completed the survey, 148, or 98%, of whom were unaware that the City had a mitigation plan in place.
Miller said analyses like this are important to not only gain insight from the public about their needs, but also raise awareness about natural disasters and the City’s efforts to promote safety across the region.
“We want people to know, ‘Hey, have you thought about the hazards?’” Miller said. “We want the citizens of Owasso to have their input. I want to be able to get feedback from the community on what they think are issues, and we can build those together.”
Owasso’s Hazard Mitigation Survey will be open for the next two weeks and is available here. For questions or more information, contact Miller at dmiller@cityofowasso.com.