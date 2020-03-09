Owasso middle-school students recently got an opportunity to learn more about the influence of social media.
Owasso Public Schools hosted a new forum at the Owasso 8th Grade Center — the first of its kind for the district — addressing young students’ activity online.
Jordan Korphage, the new communication director at OPS, spoke to the entire eighth grade class, or around 725 students, on Friday as part of a new initiative to train both students and staff in best communication practices.
“It’s just an age where there’s so much going on … and nowadays you’re at the beginning of your social media life,” Korphage said. “This hopefully … provides just another resource for them to draw upon.”
The forum, titled “Protecting your Future,” covered a variety of topics including the positive and negative aspects of social media; students’ digital footprint, including their appearance, activities and written expressions; spamming and hacking; oversharing and more.
Korphage discussed the role of social media in a teenager’s life as well as the importance of considering what, how often and where they post, and the potential consequences of their actions online.
“It’s all about their safety and making a safe choice for them,” Korphage said, “not only with their physical bodies and their lives, but a good choice from a standpoint of their future and their education and job prospects.”
Owasso 8GC Principal Alton Lusk, who attended the session, said a large portion of his student body is regularly exposed to social media to some degree on a daily basis.
“When I’m walking through the halls and cafeteria, the majority of our kids are on their cellphones,” Lusk said. “With social media being such a big part of our students’ lives, we need to inform them of some of the good things and also some of those bad things that could happen.”
OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner added, “Our hope is (that) providing knowledge about social media will give them confidence and, simultaneously, benefit their future plans. We’re grateful that Jordan is sharing his expertise with our young people.”
Fichtner and her team said they thought Friday’s forum turned up a receptive crowd of students, and are considering expanding the presentation into other school sites sometime in the future.