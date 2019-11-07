The SureStay Plus Hotel in Owasso announced its official opening on Thursday.
Located at 11604 E. 76th St. N., the building formerly housed a Super 8 before taking on the new name under the brand of Best Western Owasso Tulsa North.
The hotel features 50 guest rooms, complete with flat-screen televisions, microwaves, coffee makers and mini fridges. It also offers a 24-hour fitness center, complimentary hot breakfast buffet and free wireless internet.
“We are pleased to welcome the SureStay … to our rapidly-growing brand,” said Rob Mentnech, managing director of SureStay Hotel Group. “Travelers visiting the Tulsa area will appreciate this new hotel experience that combines service, value and quality.”
For more information about SureStay Owasso, call 918-609-6828 or visit bestwestern.com.