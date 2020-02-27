The Owasso Police Department welcomed three new officers to the division this week.
Walter Riddle, Haylea Broughton and Christopher Harmon all took the oath of office during a special ceremony at Owasso City Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
The three new recruits bring the total number of officers at the department to 60.
Owasso Assistant City Manager Chris Garret provided an opening statement, and Owasso Police Chief Scott Chambless introduced the officers and swore them in.
“We want to go ahead and make sure that we celebrate the three of them,” Garrett said, “that we celebrate the time-honored tradition of taking the oath and what that means for law enforcement.”
Chambless added, “Family, friends, you’re part of the reason why the individuals are here today, that has instilled that character and that support mechanism that’s going to make you part of our family as well.”
Walter Riddle
Riddle was born and raised in Catoosa. Following high school, he attended Tulsa Community College and Rogers State University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in applied technologies.
With his family’s support, Riddle pursued a career in public service, which led him to serve with Owasso PD.
He married his wife in 2013 and is the father of a 2-year-old daughter.
Riddle’s father pinned on his badge at the ceremony.
Haylea Broughton
Broughton was born and raised in Tulsa. At the age of 9, she began competitive shooting and continued throughout her high school career.
After graduating from Jenks High School in 2014, Broughton was offered a scholarship to the University of Memphis for competitive shooting, where she joined the rifle team.
She graduated from U of M with her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Broughton was drawn to Owasso PD due to the community and what the city has to offer.
Broughton’s dad pinned on her badge at the gathering.
Chris Harmon
Harmon was born in Lawton and raised near Seattle, Washington. He attended Olympic College and later the University of Oklahoma.
He spent the next 24 years with the Lawton Police Department, where he held a number of assignments including patrolman, gang task force officer and K-9 handler, as well as a detective within Criminal Investigations, Special Operations and Internal Affairs.
Harmon was also a member of the Lawton PD tactical team and rescue dive team.
In 2016, he relocated to Alaska for his wife’s job and worked for the State of Alaska Division of Probation and Parole as a sex offender probation officer.
Three years later, Harmon and his family returned to Oklahoma, settling in the Owasso area. He and his wife have two children.
Harmon’s wife pinned on his badge during the service.