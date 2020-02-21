Why did you become a teacher?
“I’m the oldest of nine children, so I think I was always sort of in that leadership role. I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, and then I took an aptitude test in college, and it was off the charts “teacher.”
What’s a unique element you bring to the classroom?
“I try to be funny with (my students) and have a good sense of humor, and just show them that I make mistakes too, that I’m human. I’m always losing things, my white board marker or something, and it’s funny because they’ll know where it is, and if they know I’m looking for it, they’ll have to show me. Or I’ll leave my phone or my mic somewhere, and if I make a mistake in front of them, I just say, ‘I’m human too.’”
What’s something on your wall you’d like to highlight?
“Our Habits Tree. At Barnes, we focus on “The 7 Habits of Happy Kids” by Stephen Covey, so each month we focus on a different habit. This month is Synergize, so working together, two heads are better than one, so this is the tree that shows the seven. We do a lot of different things where they have to work together that might not always be someone that they prefer to work with, but overcoming those obstacle together, I think, is good. You have to learn how to respect each other and get through that.”
What grants have you received in your career?
“I have written grants through the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance for their kite program. They partner with Flight Night, so they bring us packages of build-your-own kites, and we’ve gone to TU to fly those, that’s been really fun. I think it was my second year I did write a DonorsChoose project for a literacy bundle that I wanted, and that was really helpful; it got me a lot of my book bins and different organizing things that I needed.”
What’s your favorite subject to teach, and why?
“Probably science, because it’s so hands-on and you can bring experiments that get them really excited. We’ve done a paleontologist, where we dug out chocolate chips from cookies like they were dinosaur bones, just to see how delicate you have to be. We’ve done heat, where they had to put the Hershey’s Kiss in their hand and see how their body heat transfers, and then of course it melts and they all think that’s the coolest thing.”
What does it mean to be named a Teacher of the Year?
“I was shocked and thrilled. It’s an honor. There are so many worthy teachers here at Barnes, that it was a shock to get. There are other teachers that have been here longer than me.”