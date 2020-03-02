Why did you become a teacher?
“I went to Bixby High School, and they have a program called Exceptional Child, and when you are a junior and senior, you get to go into classrooms with children that are in special education. You get to go and basically shadow them, work with them … and I was placed in a kindergarten classroom, and I absolutely fell in love with it. And then I got placed into a pre-K classroom after that, and I was just sold on early childhood education. And then the next year, I got to be in a kindergarten classroom for an hour every morning, working with a boy who had autism. So it was just an amazing experience.”
Years from now, what do you want your students to remember about you?
“I just hope that my kids remember that I loved them and that my classroom was a fun and safe place to be. I hope that they always feel like they were welcomed in here and that they were loved and wanted.”
What’s one goal you’ve set for yourself this year?
“I am lead teacher this year for the pre-K/kindergarten team, and it’s my first year doing that. And so it’s been a goal all year for me, but I would really just like to be the best leader that I can be. I want to make sure that my team feels like I’m always going to bat for them. I want to make sure that they know that I’m being an advocate for my team, but also for early childhood education in general.”
How do you engage with your students’ parents?
“This year, I’ve done class tag, but in the past I’ve done things like Remind, and it’s just this service where you can text and message with parents. One thing that I like to do is always send a lot of pictures and encouraging notes to parents … what they’re doing, how they’re doing, I send them pictures of them playing, just little notes about, ‘Hey, just wanted to remind you that your kid’s amazing and they’re having a great day!’ And so that builds that relationship with their parents.”
Are there any misconceptions about early childhood education?
“I think in general … a really big misconception is that all we do is just play and we don’t take our job seriously. Pre-K, kindergarten, first grade, second grade, they’re such important foundational years; if you don’t get it right here, it could mess up everything down the road. And so our job is really serious, and it’s not a guinea pig year … we’re the basis for how your child’s going to do for the rest of their lives.”
What does it mean to be named a Teacher of the Year?
“It’s just really humbling. It’s really big to know that people see what you’re doing and notice that you’re working really hard, because I think teaching can be one of those jobs where you’re doing a lot of things behind the scenes, and it’s nice to know that people see and hear what you’re doing and appreciate you. And it’s really big to be noticed by your peers, because we have incredible teachers in this building, so for them to think that you deserve recognition, it’s huge.”