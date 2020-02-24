Why did you become a teacher?
“One of the earliest things I can remember is … my mom teaching vacation Bible school at church, and I remember her having 4 year olds that year, and she was just really excited to plan activities and lay some good foundations for them. And then I have an aunt who was also a teacher, and she was just really one of those sweet, loving giving ladies … so that was an inspiration for me as well.”
What do you enjoy the most about teaching?
“I really believe in providing the developmentally appropriate programs. I try to address the needs of the whole child, which is not just cognitive and intellectual, but also physical, emotional, and social and creative development. So I enjoy getting to build a curriculum that tries to address all those needs of the children. I find that fulfilling knowing that I’ve made a different in the lives of my (students).”
What’s a character trait that students/staff associate with you?
“I think they view me as kind and loving, because they know that I’m a mother of five, so I’m kind of a motherly figure. But for myself, I know that I also have a high expectation for behavior, so if I give a direction, I expect it to be followed, or I come and help to make sure that you’re following appropriate procedures. For me, sometimes I’ve thought that I’m more stubborn, but apparently it comes across to other people as patient.”
Is there an element of your classroom you’d like to highlight?
“I used to have an oval rug that (students) sat on, but it was really crowded, so these (colored dots across the floor) are called sit spots. That’s how the children know, after it’s playtime, I put the music on, and they come and they get to pick a spot on the rug to sit on … and we can do music together on the smartboard or they can see me read a book, or if we’re doing exercise songs, we know that we stay on our spot.”
What’s a challenge in education you’re working to overcome?
“Some of my concerns for us is that we’re causing undo stress for children in the classroom because expectations are inappropriate as we’re continuing to push skills down. For me, I work really hard to get the children ready for the next level, but we try to do it with activities that are actual hands-on, sensory motor experiences. Because Owasso’s really working more on professional learning communities, we have opportunities to work with other educators to make sure that standards are appropriate and expectations are appropriate for children.”
What does it mean to be named a Teacher of the Year?
“Hodson is just really a sense of family; the teachers are always working to help and uplift each other. To have my name on the list with all the other fabulous teachers at Hodson, that’s just kind of a highlight of my teaching, and it’s always fulfilling to get that positive vote of encouragement from your staff, especially when it’s such an excellent staff with high expectations.”