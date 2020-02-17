Why did you become a teacher?
“I’ve always just had a really great love for kids. I’m the oldest of four, and so I’ve just always been around children younger than me. I started babysitting neighbor kids and just investing in their lives and really getting involved that way, and I just really felt like teaching was what I was called to, and that’s where my talents were to be used.”
What do you enjoy the most about teaching?
“I think really, truly the relationships have been the greatest and being in a community that’s so invested in each other. It’s been really great to have tabs on these kids that I’ve seen through the years, and still be friends with the families and then get to work with younger siblings and watch them grow and develop as well.”
What’s a big project you recently completed in the classroom?
“We actually just celebrated the 100th day … and we did a kindness project to go along with that, so we asked the students to bring in some items, and our goal (was) to make 100 snack bags that we can give to an afterschool program. That was a good ‘outside-of-ourselves’ type of a project … so that was a really special thing for them to witness.”
What’s one thing you’re proud of being an educator?
“I (come) back to that relationship standpoint, just because I think that speaks a lot for the impact that all the teachers really have in our kiddos’ lives. To see some of those people outside of here really is probably one of my biggest rewards, just simply … that it was more impactful in their life than just a one-year situation.”
What do you feel you bring to your students’ lives?
“For me, it’s just creating those moments of security and strength where they feel like they don’t have to worry about what happened before or after school. So I just want them to feel like once they get to that door and receive that initial greeting, that it’s a place where they can rest in knowing that they’re safe and comforted so that those moments for learning can truly take place.”
What does it mean being named a Teacher of the Year?
“It is an honor, one that you don’t often feel deserving of … but one that I really have to stop and be willing to allow myself to accept just from the standpoint of how many incredible co-workers I work with, and I know their talents and I know their strength. Just to be able to work with them is a huge honor.”