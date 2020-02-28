jennifer mccutchen

Jennifer McCutchen, Morrow Elementary. Courtesy of Jordan Korphage

Editor's Note

Owasso Reporter's Teacher of the Year profiles highlight each of the 14 top educators in Owasso for the 2019-20 school year.

Why did you become a teacher?

“My mom is a retired high school librarian, so it’s kind of in my blood. We were in different school districts, and so she would have a day off, and I would go to her library and help her. So it’s just something I was always around, and it’s just a passion. I love kids, and I love teaching, and I love my job.”

How has it been working at Owasso’s new school this year?

“It’s been great. It was always a dream of mine to try to open a new school in my career; I’ve always wanted to do that. I’ve just enjoyed getting to know the staff and the new set of kids. I just think the environment, just the newness. I loved placing the order for the books, and I love having books that are brand new … it’s been a great experience.”

Why are libraries integral to schools, especially elementary sites?

“I think the library is the heartbeat of the school. Especially in the younger grades, I think it is so important to help them develop a love of reading. I think just exposing them to things that they normally wouldn’t be exposed to.”

What do you get out of helping students read?

“I love seeing the excitement of finding a book that they love. The past two weeks, I did a book tasting, where I decorated all these tables with red-and-white checked cloths and flowers and candles. And then I had a book, and they have a menu, and they read the book for five minutes, and then they write on their menu what they thought about the book. I’ve had a lot of kids after doing that activity come in a go, ‘Where’s that book that I tasted?’ I just love seeing that connection.”

What’s an ongoing project you’ve been working on?

“I got a grant to have Broadcast Club, and so we got a green screen kit. I have three different teams: They come in on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and we’re going to film just a ‘good morning’ message. They’re going to tell the lunch every day, they’re going to tell the birthdays every day, they’re going to interview people. It is total student-driven. We’ve got two anchors, we’ve got an editor, we’ve got a producer, and we’ve got a tech crew. It has been amazing.”

What does it mean to be named a Teacher of the Year?

“I was very, very surprised, first of all, but very honored. Librarians do not qualify to go on to be district or state, and I just thought, ‘Well that was really nice of them to vote for me.’ I guess they saw something in me that wanted to be representative of Morrow.”