Why did you become a teacher?
“My mom is a retired high school librarian, so it’s kind of in my blood. We were in different school districts, and so she would have a day off, and I would go to her library and help her. So it’s just something I was always around, and it’s just a passion. I love kids, and I love teaching, and I love my job.”
How has it been working at Owasso’s new school this year?
“It’s been great. It was always a dream of mine to try to open a new school in my career; I’ve always wanted to do that. I’ve just enjoyed getting to know the staff and the new set of kids. I just think the environment, just the newness. I loved placing the order for the books, and I love having books that are brand new … it’s been a great experience.”
Why are libraries integral to schools, especially elementary sites?
“I think the library is the heartbeat of the school. Especially in the younger grades, I think it is so important to help them develop a love of reading. I think just exposing them to things that they normally wouldn’t be exposed to.”
What do you get out of helping students read?
“I love seeing the excitement of finding a book that they love. The past two weeks, I did a book tasting, where I decorated all these tables with red-and-white checked cloths and flowers and candles. And then I had a book, and they have a menu, and they read the book for five minutes, and then they write on their menu what they thought about the book. I’ve had a lot of kids after doing that activity come in a go, ‘Where’s that book that I tasted?’ I just love seeing that connection.”
What’s an ongoing project you’ve been working on?
“I got a grant to have Broadcast Club, and so we got a green screen kit. I have three different teams: They come in on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and we’re going to film just a ‘good morning’ message. They’re going to tell the lunch every day, they’re going to tell the birthdays every day, they’re going to interview people. It is total student-driven. We’ve got two anchors, we’ve got an editor, we’ve got a producer, and we’ve got a tech crew. It has been amazing.”
What does it mean to be named a Teacher of the Year?
“I was very, very surprised, first of all, but very honored. Librarians do not qualify to go on to be district or state, and I just thought, ‘Well that was really nice of them to vote for me.’ I guess they saw something in me that wanted to be representative of Morrow.”