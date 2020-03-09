Why did you become a teacher?
“I’m a product of public educators. Both of my parents were educators for over 30 years, so I think that had some effect with me becoming a teacher. I’ve always been great with kids, and I’m a fixer and a helper; I want to help and make things better. And I feel like being in the field of education, I can make more of a difference and just make the world a better place. All signs led to this path.”
What do you feel makes you a successful educator?
“What I bring to the table is my compassion and empathy. The relationships is key. I think every student tries to feel safe, that I care about them as an individual. I feel like that kind of stands out a little bit on how I’m willing to do whatever I can to make a child feel comfortable. I have the initiative and the drive to do what needs to be done to make students successful.”
Why is reading integral to a young student’s life?
“Reading is everything. Reading helps with all the other academics, but it’s also a basis of how we function. It’s … getting new information to learn; it also helps us using our imagination. My job is not just working with interventions to help (students) become better readers, but it’s also to give them a lifelong love of reading. If they love to read, it makes it easier to them in their process of becoming a successful reader.”
What pattern of learning works best in your classroom?
“Early childhood is my passion. And I feel like what I’m seeing in classrooms, that teachers are being so pressured on the academics and teaching them to read at a certain time, that we’re losing focus on the most important part of early childhood: is kids learning through play and learning from being a small kid, just being young and learning through socialization.”
What are barriers to early reading and ways to overcome them?
“The process of reading is very daunting. If it’s developmental, if it’s maybe social and emotional needs they’re having issues with. I just have to work with the tools that I have and expose (students) as much as possible to strategies or ways for them to become better readers. I mostly work with phonics, phonological awareness, hearing sounds, just the early strategies, but we gradually get into the inflection and to what we call fluency.”
What does it mean to be named a Teacher of the Year?
“First of all, it’s an honor and it’s humbling. Smith has an amazing staff, and I respect so many of them. Nominating me for this award means a lot. It’s also been a time of self-reflection … and it’s kind of helped me step out of my comfort zone a little bit, and I feel like I wasn’t expecting that.”