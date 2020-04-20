Why did you become a teacher?
You know my mom was a teacher. She’s been one of my biggest inspirations. Growing up, that was always in the back of my mind. I had an artistic talent and my parents really nurtured that and eventually the two just merged.
What’s your motivation for walking through those doors every day?
Sometimes it’s just autopilot. I don’t’ know if it’s so much motivation. But I do enjoy what I’m doing. I like the kids. I like to share what I enjoy with the kids. Being in eighth grade, the kids are very timid and very shy about showing their own art work and their own uniqueness. I like to see them get over that hurdle. When they’re drawing, they’re showing a piece of themselves. It’s really hard for a teenager to show that sometimes.
What are some unique activities you bring to the classroom?
We do some pretty cool stuff. We do a lot of painting. One of my favorite things we do every year is we make masks of each the kids. Eighth grade is a testing year and the funny thing is we haven’t gotten to do it the last couple of years because of the teacher walkout and we didn’t get to do it this year. We would do them during that second hour during our testing time…We use plaster strips that basically is gauze with plaster strips. You wet them down and put them on the face. It takes about 20 minutes for them to dry.
What do you feel makes you a successful educator?
When I do have a kid tell me ‘oh, my gosh. This does make sense.’ Just before we were quarantined I took my daughter to Supercuts and the lady cutting her hair kept looking at me. She asked ‘do I know you?’ She was one of my former students. And she said ‘do you know often I use the things we used in your class for my job? The aesthetics, the way the hair falls, the color. It’s what I learned from your class.’ That was one of those my heart just melted moments.
What has been the biggest challenge of distance learning?
Getting ahold of kids. We had a list of kids that nobody has gotten ahold of them. I finally got ahold of a girl. I told her nobody has gotten ahold of her and asked what had she been up to. She said she had been going back and watching all of the Marvel movies in order. And that was important. Just not being able to see some of the kids, that’s been really hard.
What does it mean to be named a Teacher of the Year?
It’s a very humbling thing. There are so many very deserving teachers. I was very humbled that I had won from my building. I do what I do because I love it. This is not a profession you stay in if you don’t love it. It meant a lot that my peers felt that way about me.