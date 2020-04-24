Why did you become a teacher?
"I believe that we are born with a purpose bigger than ourselves. For me, that was always pretty clear about myself. I’ve always had a curiosity about people from other cultures and I’ve always enjoyed kids. It was a natural for me."
How would you describe your classroom?
"It’s a place where everyone feels welcome. It’s a place where diversity is welcome. It’s a place where everyone is open-minded. It’s a place where no matter where everyone’s family is from different places from around the United States or around the world. It’s a place where everyone is appreciated and accepted."
What has been the biggest positive for you as a teacher to come out of distance learning?
"It’s pushed me to continue to be innovative and think outside the box when trying to think about my kiddos. We’re having Google meetings with each of our hours. That’s something I’ve never done before. While it’s not the same as seeing them in person, there have been benefits …We’ve done show and tell where everybody brings their pets to show and tell. I have them explain why, if you were forced from your home, this is what or who you would want with you."
What do you feel makes you a successful educator?
"Getting my first and second generation American students to relax when we talk about cultures ... Getting them to open up their diversity and show their culture, that makes me happy. I love that cultural differences are still celebrated in my class. I want them all to feel loved and appreciated for being uniquely themselves."
How would you describe yourself in one word?
"'Positive.' I think attitude makes such a difference in life and our outlook in life. I try to see the glass as half full in life and find the good in every situation."
What does it mean to be named a Teacher of the Year?
"It’s humbling. It’s encouraging and motivating. It motivates me to continue to find innovated ways to expose our kids to our world. After being on the other side of this, where you’re nominating other teachers, it’s very humbling to be on this side of it."