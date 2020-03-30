Why did you become a teacher?
“My mom is a teacher. Growing up, I had that in the back of my mind. I started as an actor and director first. I went to school for musical theater and theater direction. I always knew, at a certain point, I would transition into being a teacher. I didn’t go to school to how to become a teacher. I just became an actor and decided I would one day want to teach that. I really wasn’t sure at what level.”
What did you learn while working in theater that has helped you as a teacher?
“As an actor, you get told ‘no’ a lot. You get knocked down and get back up; you get knocked down and get back up. It’s just that way. I tell the kids to be professional failures. You are okay with the part where it didn’t work out how we wanted. But why didn’t it? And how do we go back to the drawing table and make it better next time? You just keep on chiseling away at something you want to create.”
How would you describe the environment you try to create for your classroom?
“Our kids come into my class and we listen to music and we try to be as creative as possible in any kind of production we’re doing. But, in the day-to-day, this is a discipline where we were trying to unlearn a lot of the social phobias that we have. Take a kid in kindergarten — first, second, third grade — their whole life is about creation. They get to do all of these fun projects. Then somewhere along the line, usually it’s in middle school, they start crushing that creative spirit. They’re going through changes themselves and they’re trying to fit in. That whole imagination part of their brain starts fading.”
You were born in Oologah and eventually lived in New York City for six years to work in theater. What was the biggest adjustment in moving from this area to NYC?
“Proximity, I think, to everyone and everything. Everything is so small, it’s huge. You’re living in a very small apartment. You’re living in an apartment building that is not like a complex. It’s just a building. You walk down the street and you could never leave a two-block area because you have everything you need right there. You work outside of that, but you can take a train so you never really have to drive anywhere.”
How would you describe yourself in one word?
“Persistent is probably the best word. I try a lot and I fail a lot; and I try a lot and I succeed. I think a lot of it is I don’t quit very easily. We go back to the drawing board quite a bit. I think of persistence in the realm of when we’re looking at a show or production and seeing if it’s working about. I’m not bent on being right a lot.”
What does it mean to be named a Teacher of the Year?
“It is such an honor. I feel like things are changing constantly. I’m still learning. I feel like this year has been the easiest; not time wise, but as far as structure. When I came in, I felt like I was ‘Forest Gump-ing’ my way through the first two-and-a-half years. I hope this sinks in somehow. I hope I start doing well at some point. To be named Teacher of the Year, it’s just like ‘Wow, they’ve kind of noticed me.’ I know the people that were in the running and, to me, they seem like real teachers. I don’t feel like I’m in the same league as that.”