Why did you become a special education teacher?
“I grew up with two uncles who had developmental disabilities, and so I’ve just always been around people with disabilities. And at Owasso High School, I was a student mentor, and I had so much fun with those kids; they were so honest and they were a blast to be around. I knew that I was meant to be in special ed … it’s where God wanted me to be, it was my calling. I love it, it’s a wonderful job.”
How does your classroom cater to special needs students?
“Our classroom was built just for us. We have an adaptive bathroom to meet all of our students’ needs; we have a kitchen for cooking their meals; we have a room that helps us take care of all their medical needs. We have couches and chairs for the kids to relax in if they need a little break; we have a motor room for the kids to go in and climb and jump; we have a swing that’s very good with helping our kids with sensory needs calm down and relax.”
What do you get out of serving these kids every day?
“I get all these reports from doctors and experts and specialists who say, ‘They’ll never do this, they’ll never do that’ … and I love that moment when we get to see it happen. When you get to see a student doing something they were never, ever supposed to do, it’s the most amazing feeling in the world, and then getting to share that with their parents is even more exciting.”
What are some techniques you use to better your students?
“Adaptive equipment and assistive technology. We have adaptive tabletop scissors; we have positioning (tools); on my flag, I have little (grips) to help them support their hand … with the Pledge of Allegiance. I wrote a grant for iPads and an app called Proloquo2Go, and it’s a communication app that allows my students to touch pictures, and the iPad will say (the words). I have to think outside the box a lot for my students, but I love that creative part: What’s going to help that student learn? What’s going to help them meet their goals?”
How has OPS improved its offerings for these students in your tenure?
“I definitely see special needs students being pushed out more and more into the general education classroom, which is great because (they) all need peer interaction. It’s a learning experience for everybody; it’s good for general education peers to see special needs students, and it’s good for our special needs kids to be out there with their friends getting peer modeling, seeing what’s age appropriate, seeing what (they) are doing.”
What does it mean to be named a Teacher of the Year?
“I am my worst critic; I’m always thinking, ‘I need to be doing more, I need to be doing better, we need to be doing more for these kids.’ And for me to be recognized as the Northeast Teacher of the Year is such an honor, because there are so many phenomenal teachers in our building. For them to pick me … it’s just such an honor that they even notice what we’re doing in my classroom and that we are trying to do what’s best for our students.”