Why did you become a teacher?
“It all started back in eighth grade. I had the best math teacher anybody could have asked for. It was so fun. She sang songs, she danced, just made it fun. I always looked forward to her class, and I always thought in the back of my head, ‘That’s the kind of person that we need teaching math.’ So she just kind of started my passion for that, and I thought, ‘You know, I could do this.’”
What’s a goal you’ve set for yourself as an educator?
“Math is my passion. I’m a math person. My goal is to make math fun and to make it seem not as scary and not as intimidating. If I go back to get my master’s, it will be in mathematics education in some form, whether to move up in higher grades or to assist elementary teachers and their knowledge of mathematics.”
How do your students bring a smile to your face every day?
“If you would come to my classroom and look behind my desk, I have an entire wall-and-a-half dedicated to pictures. I don’t care if it’s a small little doodle (my students) did with two minutes of their time or something they took home and painted, if a kid draws me something, I hang it up, every single time. It’s the little things that they do.”
What unique elements do you bring to the classroom?
“I try to do as many hands-on things as I can. I’m fixing to teach lines and angles, so we’ll make abstract art with paper strips. The last few years, we’ve done a park using 3D shapes from recyclable materials, and some kids incorporate zip lines, or one student group actually made a working merry go round. We do a dream home project where they actually get to be an architect … then they calculate the area and perimeter of each room.”
What do you enjoy about working at Ator?
“We have such an amazing dynamic at Ator. The teachers and staff have such a positive relationship, our admins are amazing … they are so positive and uplifting, and they just make you want to come to work, and work even harder, because they’re great, they’re just wonderful. It’s a great environment to be in.”
What does to mean being named a Teacher of the Year?
“It’s actually kind of humbling. I’m my own biggest critic, so the fact that my peers saw something in me that they knew I could represent Ator, is pretty humbling.”