Why did you become a teacher?
“I have an uncle who reads on a first grade level, all of his children are dyslexic, I have a huge family history of it, my own son is dyslexic. In about second grade, I came home and my uncle was sitting there, talking to my mother … he had an application that he needed help reading … and that was incredibly sad to me that he couldn’t read it. I had awesome teachers, and I couldn’t understand why anybody never could figure out how to read through school … and I wanted to be the teacher that fixed that.”
What’s your motivation for walking through those doors every day?
“My kids — making sure that they feel success each day. At 8 and 9 years old, they shouldn’t feel discouraged or write things like ‘I hate math.’ That’s my goal every day is to make sure that everybody sees a success and that they can learn.”
What are some unique activities you bring to the classroom?
“We use the exercise balls as chairs … for those who can’t sit still and need the activity. I have the fidgets, the stress balls; they’re allowed to move if they can’t function where they’re at, I rearrange my desks almost weekly. We advocate for ourselves, and I teach them the vocabulary to do that. We do a lot of small group … we do a lot of cooperative learning.”
How do your students make you a better person?
“My kids make me better by giving me challenges every day. It’s never the same day, it’s never the same group of kids. And knowing my kids like I do, I can tell when they walk in the door if we’re going to … have problems focusing or what we’re going to do. The excitement of a kid catching that lightbulb and seeing it … and to just see them finally catch it, ‘Oh, I can do this,’ just to see them successful every day is the best thing you can get.”
How do you contribute to the overall dynamic of Stone Canyon?
“We have a very family-oriented building. We support each other better than any school I’ve been at. We help each other. If we’re talking in the hallway and someone says, ‘I have this child with this problem, I can’t figure it out,’ everybody’s going to say, ‘Well, have you tried this, have you done this?’ We work together as a staff to benefit all of our kids. If I see a kindergartner crying, coming from the playground, and I’m walking my kids out, I’m going to stop and help that kid. It’s not just ‘my class,’ ‘your class,’ it is all of Stone Canyon.”
What does it mean to be named a Teacher of the Year?
“It’s a very huge honor. I’ve been here since the school opened, and we’ve been through a lot of changes and a lot of teachers. We have great teachers here, and for them to recognize what I do in my classroom is a big honor. To know that I work very hard for each child to be successful, and for them to recognize it, it’s very appreciated.”