Why did you become a teacher?
“I’m ex-military, British Royal Navy. I worked with servicemembers’ children while I was in the Navy — I used to get to take them away on adventure training courses — and I think that was my first inkling that I would possibly want to be a teacher … glad I did.”
How does your military experience carry into your teaching?
“Just in general, being in the military, it’s that structure; everything’s organized, and so I think that side of it, I’ve always taken with me. I definitely have a sense of humor, so working with 11 and 12 year olds, if you don’t have a sense of humor, you shouldn’t be in the field. But mostly, I think more the structure side of it.”
What are some fun projects you incorporate into your classroom?
“We are consistently working on labs. It’s all a lot of fun. This year, I have made rollercoasters; we’ve done thermal energy labs; we’ve covered mechanical energy, electric energy; we’re about to cover ecosystems, body systems; we cover it all. It’s a very hands-on classroom, and Owasso is a pretty fantastic district to work for, because you mostly have all the supplies at hand.”
What your favorite moment as it relates to professional development?
“I was chosen in 2006 to go to NASA’s Space Camp (in Huntsville, Alabama) for educators. It’s probably the best professional development I’ve ever done. You basically do all the things that the kids would do, but they also teach you lessons that you can take back to the classroom, and they do a mock shuttle launch, which is fantastic … it’s so fun. Fourteen years ago, and it’s still super, super wonderful and very, very memorable.”
What’s one thing you’ve brought to the school that you’re proud of?
“I like to be able to help with the culture in and out of the classroom and just be involved with the kids, and so I started some programs here. I saw a student sitting in the gym, sitting alone just crying, brand new, and so that really bothered me that she felt like that. So I started a student ambassador program, and basically my Student Council kids, their schedule is matched up with a new student to our school, and they take those kids around for the first couple of weeks, sit with them at lunch, before and after school, in the gym. We just keep building and improving on it.”
What does it mean to be named a Teacher of the Year?
“I believe it’s an honor because you are being voted on by your peers, and so it really is an honor, it truly is. I love working here, and so to be chosen, working where you truly, truly love, I just think it’s fantastic, I’m very happy.”