The Steel Horse in Owasso announced it will soon relocate to a new storefront.
The local children’s boutique is set to move from its current location in Tyann Plaza at 9455 N. Owasso Expy to the SEVEN6MAIN building on 76th Street.
Owner Desiré Powell said she wanted to capitalize on the opportunity to join the other vendors that have set up shop in Owasso’s developing Redbud District over the last year.
“We want to be where the trend is, and we think the trend is downtown Owasso,” Powell said. “I love that they’ve created a Redbud District; that’s the setting the Steel Horse thrives in, to be surrounded by other small businesses.”
Powell originally opened The Steel Horse nine years ago outside of Houston in the unincorporated shopping district of Old Town Spring. She brought the business to Owasso in 2013, and in April 2018 opened her second location at 502 E. 3rd St. in Tulsa’s Boxyard.
The Steel Horse offers a variety of handmade apparel and décor for children of all ages, including shirts, hats, onesies, toys, jewelry and accessories, wall art and more.
The shop carries some local wares as well as several national brands such as Petunia Pickle Bottom, Trumpette, True Religion, Ju-Ju-Be, Rustic Cuff, Kendra Scott, Fore! and more.
In moving to SEVEN6MAIN, Powell will join anchoring restaurant SMOKE Woodfire Grill, as well as neighboring tenants, Drip The Beverage Lab, MAD Eats and Hillis Hollow Home Décor & Furnishings.
“I’m excited about being a part of this district,” Powell said. “We love to support local and collaborate with other stores … so if we’re all moving forward together, success takes care of itself; that’s just something we’re total advocates of.”
The $10 million, three-story, mixed-use commercial and residential building, opened in Nov. 2018, offers 45,000- square feet of restaurants and retail shops on the first floor, expansive office space on the second floor and upscale residential apartments on the third floor.
Powell will set up shop on the east side of SEVEN6MAIN next to Hillis Hollow in Suite 170, bringing a variety of new brands to her shelves. She is set to host her grand opening event on Black Friday, Nov. 29, with several door-buster deals.
For more information about The Steel Horse, call 918-272-2332 or visit thesteelhorse.com.