40 Years Ago
August 9, 1979
• FB Coack Edd McGehee optimistic about season
• Among school hires: Cathy Franklin, Sallye Fleming, Rod Replogle, Gary LaBass, Carol Mahar
• Rev. C.J. Tomlinson 20 yrs. at Assembly of God
• Melvin Spencer, Pete & Jerry Burd coach All-State
• Dr. Gene Drake opens dental office
• John Caywood. Bill Zellers paint Ator bleachers
• Lorne Hall paints press box at Ator Field
• Stephen Coates announces engagement
• City Treas. Ken Kite plays pool at Sr. Center
30 Years Ago
August 10, 1989
• Bob Blackburn completes Ward 5 School Board
• Twirler Wendy Lasiter wins World Title
• Dave Embrey is head clerk at Homeland
• Steven Smith on mission for Later-day Saints
• Bill & Jason Dunaway, Paul Williams Karate winners
• Smith Elem. boasts seven sets of twins
• Kasey Hefta in Nat. Little Miss of America pag.
• Russell Reid a top Life Ins. producer
• Mary Kelsey at Red Cross Leadership camp
• Tim Payne Technologist at Dallas Hosp.
20 Years Ago
August 12, 1999
• Pat Gable McDonald’s best employee in state
• Johanna Woodard new 8th Gr. Principal
• Dale Prevett named 1st Bank Director
• Denise Bode cuts ribbon on Optometrist Practice
• PrimeVest’s John Johnson at RCB Bank
• Melanie Hasty-Grant new Edward Jones Rep.
• Cali Top Nails has grand opening
• New Heights Church begins services
• All-State reps; Tommy Pratt, Eric Miller, Larry Turner, Tammy Rohrer, Adebayo, J.W. Morgan, Kelley Scott, Kellie Williams, Katy Edwards
10 Years Ago
Aug. 4 & 6, 2009
• Head over Hills” band making waves – Matthew McGee, Brad Tromburg, Angel Venegas
• Tim & Patty Rich cut ribbon at 3rd McDonald’s
• Emily Lowe’s Pom Squad gets 22 blue ribbons at TU Camp; Mariah Brown, Amy Gustafson All-American
• Meghan Reames, Andy Lee honors at Ator
• Jordan Leonard Et Mu Youth at Ator
• Dr. Ronald Foore in Education Hall of Fame
• Amelia Crites in Qtr. Horse Show
• Micah & Miriah Sudweeks pack school supplies at Comm. Resources