owasso history

Paul Smith (12) visits with a teammate during an All-State football game in August 2003.

40 Years Ago

August 9, 1979

• FB Coack Edd McGehee optimistic about season

• Among school hires: Cathy Franklin, Sallye Fleming, Rod Replogle, Gary LaBass, Carol Mahar

• Rev. C.J. Tomlinson 20 yrs. at Assembly of God

• Melvin Spencer, Pete & Jerry Burd coach All-State

• Dr. Gene Drake opens dental office

• John Caywood. Bill Zellers paint Ator bleachers

• Lorne Hall paints press box at Ator Field

• Stephen Coates announces engagement

• City Treas. Ken Kite plays pool at Sr. Center

30 Years Ago

August 10, 1989

• Bob Blackburn completes Ward 5 School Board

• Twirler Wendy Lasiter wins World Title

• Dave Embrey is head clerk at Homeland

• Steven Smith on mission for Later-day Saints

• Bill & Jason Dunaway, Paul Williams Karate winners

• Smith Elem. boasts seven sets of twins

• Kasey Hefta in Nat. Little Miss of America pag.

• Russell Reid a top Life Ins. producer

• Mary Kelsey at Red Cross Leadership camp

• Tim Payne Technologist at Dallas Hosp.

20 Years Ago

August 12, 1999

• Pat Gable McDonald’s best employee in state

• Johanna Woodard new 8th Gr. Principal

• Dale Prevett named 1st Bank Director

• Denise Bode cuts ribbon on Optometrist Practice

• PrimeVest’s John Johnson at RCB Bank

• Melanie Hasty-Grant new Edward Jones Rep.

• Cali Top Nails has grand opening

• New Heights Church begins services

• All-State reps; Tommy Pratt, Eric Miller, Larry Turner, Tammy Rohrer, Adebayo, J.W. Morgan, Kelley Scott, Kellie Williams, Katy Edwards

10 Years Ago

Aug. 4 & 6, 2009

• Head over Hills” band making waves – Matthew McGee, Brad Tromburg, Angel Venegas

• Tim & Patty Rich cut ribbon at 3rd McDonald’s

• Emily Lowe’s Pom Squad gets 22 blue ribbons at TU Camp; Mariah Brown, Amy Gustafson All-American

• Meghan Reames, Andy Lee honors at Ator

• Jordan Leonard Et Mu Youth at Ator

• Dr. Ronald Foore in Education Hall of Fame

• Amelia Crites in Qtr. Horse Show

• Micah & Miriah Sudweeks pack school supplies at Comm. Resources