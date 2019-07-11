40 Years Ago
July 12, 1979
• KVOO plaque: “#1 H.S. Band in the World”
• Dr. Dunaway to build new medical building
• Stacie Rikkola Rainbow rep. to Australia
• Brent Turpen preaches at Cumberland Presby.
• Kevin Phelps’ hit winner for Legion at Cleveland
• Mike Litttrell climbs on old water tower at Rayola
• Karen Bradley enrolled at Okla. Baptist
• Donna Lolato opens Pinocchio Child Care Cent.
• Cadet Loice Parker at ROTC Camp in Kan.
• Mike Smith bowls 248 game, gets trophy
30 Years Ago
July 13, 1989
• Aubrey Thomas resigns from sch. board; 15 yrs.
• David & Jana Gorham hired as band directors
• Sgt. Terry Laflin shows Mayor Pat Marlar 911 equip.
• Nellie Davis named State Demolay Mom
• Bob & Pat Ross reaps 79-lb. 6-oz. cucumber
• Ambrose Solano gives Rotary Gavel to Jim McErath
• Lindsay Lee invited to Nat. Tennis Championship
• Racer Aaron Lemmons tries to keep point lead
• Mitch Myers’ 2-base hit, 3 runs; Legion #2 at Sapulpa
• Jeremy McGill backstrokes to #16 in country
20 Years Ago
July 15, 1999
• Property along 169 to become Tulsa Tech Campus
• John Mikos, YCMA dir., says $650K expansion
• Athlete Elizabeth Haight shown weight-lifting
• Chamber Adm. Assist. Linda Pennekamp resigns
• Kristin Hepner,10, wins in Nat. Amer. Sweetheart Pag.
• Scot & Maxine Calhoun celeb 65 yrs. marriage
• Katie Thompson/Chase Clattenberg Tops at Hodson
• Ashley Cummings wins Eta Mu award at Hodson
• Mark Fivecoats’ 12th grade Stars win KC Tny.
• Heidi Kirk leads group to Switzerland
10 Years Ago
July 7 & 9, 2009
• Linda Lewis, Blue Star Mother, adds love to packages
• Chaplin Austin Cataudella/Troop 99 go 86 miles in NM
• Kaitlyn Mann state finalist in Nat. Amer. Miss Pag.
• Ethan Gazaway & John Fowler in State soccer game
• Michael, George & Robert Shouse = 68 yrs. military serv.
• Lonnie & Rosalyn Williams wed 50 yrs.
• Thomas Shannon to Nat. Horseshoe Pitch World Tny.
• Jack Montooth pens memories of father “Pap”
• Jennifer Kirby, Comm. Center Dir., featured
• Haley Sims Eta Mu OHS Outstanding Girl