owasso history

40 Years Ago

July 26, 1979

• Parents of slain 10-yr. old sues school for $300,000

• Airman David Jacobs completes Air Nat. Guard training; Kenneth Freeman & Paul Ross back from Okie Flight 1

• Melvin Spencer will coach in All-State game; players: Kevin Riggs, Danny Hightower, Taylor & Dale Gruenwald

• Barry Dickenson 3-of-4 in Legion win over Tulsans

• Coach Jerry Myers to start Danny Hightower in first round of playoffs

30 Years Ago

July 27, 1989

• Sylvia Tweet to direct new Sonshine Preschool

• Ann Myers/Peggy Willyard give Pioneer program

• Jon Werthen wins 2A feature at Speedway

• Dusty Duncan signs baseball letter with NSU

• Mitch Myers hits .400, 25 runs scored for Legion

• Rising star Garth Brooks gives credit for success to Sandy Brooks

• Nick (6) & Abby (7) Eckard carry Olympic Fest torch

• Ken Reiswig gets President’s Award, Gold Bond Bldg.

20 Years Ago

July 29, 1999

• Police Chief Maria Alexander resigns

• Officer Randy Brock sues city, civil rights

• David Johnson named Pres. Bank of Lakes

• Page Cole on staff at First Baptist

• Jenny Penley Eta Mu girl at Mills

• 9th pom Elizabeth Sauer Outstanding camp perf.

• Chris Coke & 16 yr. team win state AABC

• Taylor Sokolosky 1st in Jr. Novice tennis tny.

• Warren Lehr, Bailey Golf Pro, goes to N. Mex.

• Wendy Axton at Med. Leadership Forum

10 Years Ago

July 21 & 23, 2009

• Asst. City Mgr. Tim Rooney leaves for Alaska job

• Police couple, Cpt. Rick DeArmond & Sonya retire

• Walt Vreeland installed Amer. Leg. Post Comm.

• Leslie Clark named OHS Asst. Principal

• Trea Bobo & 14-yr. Rams win NBA World Series

• Austin Kirk comes to terms w/Chicago Cubs

• Longtime resident Juanita Barnes passes

• Kaitlyn Lewis Hodson Spelling Bee Champ

• Alexis Armon Eta Mu honoree at 7 GC

• 7 GC Mason honors to Brett Stewart, Jessica Vaughn