40 Years Ago
July 26, 1979
• Parents of slain 10-yr. old sues school for $300,000
• Airman David Jacobs completes Air Nat. Guard training; Kenneth Freeman & Paul Ross back from Okie Flight 1
• Melvin Spencer will coach in All-State game; players: Kevin Riggs, Danny Hightower, Taylor & Dale Gruenwald
• Barry Dickenson 3-of-4 in Legion win over Tulsans
• Coach Jerry Myers to start Danny Hightower in first round of playoffs
30 Years Ago
July 27, 1989
• Sylvia Tweet to direct new Sonshine Preschool
• Ann Myers/Peggy Willyard give Pioneer program
• Jon Werthen wins 2A feature at Speedway
• Dusty Duncan signs baseball letter with NSU
• Mitch Myers hits .400, 25 runs scored for Legion
• Rising star Garth Brooks gives credit for success to Sandy Brooks
• Nick (6) & Abby (7) Eckard carry Olympic Fest torch
• Ken Reiswig gets President’s Award, Gold Bond Bldg.
20 Years Ago
July 29, 1999
• Police Chief Maria Alexander resigns
• Officer Randy Brock sues city, civil rights
• David Johnson named Pres. Bank of Lakes
• Page Cole on staff at First Baptist
• Jenny Penley Eta Mu girl at Mills
• 9th pom Elizabeth Sauer Outstanding camp perf.
• Chris Coke & 16 yr. team win state AABC
• Taylor Sokolosky 1st in Jr. Novice tennis tny.
• Warren Lehr, Bailey Golf Pro, goes to N. Mex.
• Wendy Axton at Med. Leadership Forum
10 Years Ago
July 21 & 23, 2009
• Asst. City Mgr. Tim Rooney leaves for Alaska job
• Police couple, Cpt. Rick DeArmond & Sonya retire
• Walt Vreeland installed Amer. Leg. Post Comm.
• Leslie Clark named OHS Asst. Principal
• Trea Bobo & 14-yr. Rams win NBA World Series
• Austin Kirk comes to terms w/Chicago Cubs
• Longtime resident Juanita Barnes passes
• Kaitlyn Lewis Hodson Spelling Bee Champ
• Alexis Armon Eta Mu honoree at 7 GC
• 7 GC Mason honors to Brett Stewart, Jessica Vaughn