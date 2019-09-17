owasso history

Cross representing the slain students and teacher at Columbine High School in Colorado are lined up across the front of the stage at the See You at the Pole rally at Owasso Stadium in Sept. 1999.

40 Years Ago

September 20, 1979

• Officer Raymond Forde injured; truck hits police car

• Clarence & Thelma Browning celebrate 50th anniv.

• H.D. Hale named to Fairgrounds Trust Auth.

• Sue & Jim Dildine announce square dance season

• Ray Tillman, WalMart mgr., donates to Ator club

• Rams fall to Union, 7-0; Robbie Peters 4-of-12

• CC runners 5th at Stillwater; Joe Clardy at 15:45

30 Years Ago

September 21, 1989

• Rod & JoAnn Replogle have close encounter with Soviet sub; football players in Russia to show the game

• Steve Compton hired Community Dev. Dir.

• Sandra Byrd wins Homeland Chili Cook-off

• Michael Higgins & Avery Davis Library win.

• Daryn Pittman, 10, Champ Race Driver

• McLain crushes Rams; Casey Rice TD

• Penny Hintz, Holly Breese, Stacey Campbell among Miss Owassok contestants

20 Years Ago

September 22, 1999

• Suzie Hand chairperson for United Way

• Cousin of slain Columbine girl speaks at See You at the Pole

• Lindsay Hammons & Jeff Williams at Summer VICA leadership Institute

• Mr. & Mrs. Bob Horn celebrate 50th

• Rams rout Hale, 45-7; Andy Froese def.

• Amber & Ashley Golden lead CC girls to 2nd in Bartlesville meet

• Jonathan Smith & Rams CC finish 3rd

10 Years Ago

September 15 & 17, 2009

• Asst. Coach Steve Holleman makes OK Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame

• Rams fall to BA; Aaron Colvin stopped by D.

• Rejoice loses heart breaker to Wetumka, 36-30 OT; Luke Wanzer with long runs

• Logan & Chandler Smith, 1st & 3rd, Rams win CC at Edison; girls 2nd led by Cayli St. Gemme

• Rodger Coday & Whiskey win AQHA World Title

• Dist. Court Judge Damon Cantrell featured