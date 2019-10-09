40 Years Ago
October 11, 1979
• Barnes dedicated, named after Luther Cash “Pop”
• Curtis Petty crowns Gwen Campbell FB Queen
• June Donham new Senior Center Coordinator
• Editor Ralph Schaefer marries, moves to OKC
• Noble Sokolosky gets FFA Amer. Farmer Degree
• Rams fall to Bixby; Stan Scott catch 1st score
• Susan Kimball & Raedell Weatherl Theta Delta
• Rams lose to Bixby; Gary Myers tosses 2 TDs
30 Years Ago
October 12, 1989
• Maj. E.R. Poole accepts Chamber Beautification Award for Spec. Operations, Airborne
• Loal Feil & Kenneth Base cut ribbon for Metro Life
• Jonathan Foyil wins Blue Ribbon for cake at Fair
• Dr. Tracy Standridge opens Chiropractic Clinic
• Rams edge Ponca, 12-7; Joel Parris 2 FGs
• Athena Jordan, Monica McFarland, Melissa McDaniel Miss O contestants
• Sheriff Stanley Glanz speaks to Chamber about Jail Bond issue
20 Years Ago
October 14, 1999
• Comm. Wilbert Collins tells about 76th improve.
• Tim Miller builders work on 1st Bank Drive-thru
• Christine Peters cuts ribbon for Home Furnishings
• Melanie Hasty-Grant cuts ribbon for Edward Jones
• Mary Robertson, Bethany Stevens, Jodi McCarty Miss Owasso contestants
• Annette Adsit wins Cookie Contest at St. Fair
• Rutha Williams president of BPW Club
• Jason Foster kicks 8 FGs vs. Ponca in 62-0 win
10 Years Ago
October 6 & 8, 2009
• John Fenrich helps bring State Chili Kick-off
• Ethan Ringer has int. score in loss to Union
• Dylan Bundy to pitch for Rams
• Rejoice routs Destiny; Mike Hudgeons scores
• James Wilmot, Main St. Barber, featured
• Wyatt Combs, 3, gets buckle in rodeo events
• Chamber has ribbon cutting for Powerhouse
• America’s Car Mart cuts Chamber ribbon