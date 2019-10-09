owasso history

Dylan Bundy leaves Sperry to pitch for the Rams in Oct. 2009.

40 Years Ago

October 11, 1979

• Barnes dedicated, named after Luther Cash “Pop”

• Curtis Petty crowns Gwen Campbell FB Queen

• June Donham new Senior Center Coordinator

• Editor Ralph Schaefer marries, moves to OKC

• Noble Sokolosky gets FFA Amer. Farmer Degree

• Rams fall to Bixby; Stan Scott catch 1st score

• Susan Kimball & Raedell Weatherl Theta Delta

• Rams lose to Bixby; Gary Myers tosses 2 TDs

30 Years Ago

October 12, 1989

• Maj. E.R. Poole accepts Chamber Beautification Award for Spec. Operations, Airborne

• Loal Feil & Kenneth Base cut ribbon for Metro Life

• Jonathan Foyil wins Blue Ribbon for cake at Fair

• Dr. Tracy Standridge opens Chiropractic Clinic

• Rams edge Ponca, 12-7; Joel Parris 2 FGs

• Athena Jordan, Monica McFarland, Melissa McDaniel Miss O contestants

• Sheriff Stanley Glanz speaks to Chamber about Jail Bond issue

20 Years Ago

October 14, 1999

• Comm. Wilbert Collins tells about 76th improve.

• Tim Miller builders work on 1st Bank Drive-thru

• Christine Peters cuts ribbon for Home Furnishings

• Melanie Hasty-Grant cuts ribbon for Edward Jones

• Mary Robertson, Bethany Stevens, Jodi McCarty Miss Owasso contestants

• Annette Adsit wins Cookie Contest at St. Fair

• Rutha Williams president of BPW Club

• Jason Foster kicks 8 FGs vs. Ponca in 62-0 win

10 Years Ago

October 6 & 8, 2009

• John Fenrich helps bring State Chili Kick-off

• Ethan Ringer has int. score in loss to Union

• Dylan Bundy to pitch for Rams

• Rejoice routs Destiny; Mike Hudgeons scores

• James Wilmot, Main St. Barber, featured

• Wyatt Combs, 3, gets buckle in rodeo events

• Chamber has ribbon cutting for Powerhouse

• America’s Car Mart cuts Chamber ribbon