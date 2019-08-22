owasso history

Owasso volleyball coach Wally Poplin with his 1999 seniors who anchored the year’s squad during the season.

40 Years Ago

August 23, 1979

• Sallye Fleming, Marianne Zamor among new teachers

• Tricia Ann Loucks wins Little Miss Okla. Pageant

• Athletic trainer Rod Replogle gets on board

• Chuck Carver wins the 18-under Tulsa Tennis Title

• Dion Rike & Tim Dossett winners at swim meet

• Pete Worley shows 1{sup}st{/sup} place crossbreed at Fair

• Brent Phillips & Michael Wells catch 27 crappie

• Jim King’s King’s Aces 1{sup}st{/sup} in FOR soccer

30 Years Ago

August 24, 1989

• City buys land for north retention & sports

• Richard Hall hired as OEDA Director

• Officer Jim Leigh honored for 15 years

• Marlene Compton films daughter Alicia’s 1{sup}st{/sup} day of school

• Rick Mahar now VP of Fidelity Federal

• Buddy McCarty & partner win Tennis Reg.

• Margie Herrod & Ann Myers at Nat. Ext. Homemakers Conf.

20 Years Ago

August 26, 1999

• Eta Mu serves 40 yrs.; Pres. Leslie Farabee

• Heather Vice becomes Peace Corps volunteer

• Danny O’Shea goes over class schedule of Paloma Lopez Sacristan of Spain

• Brenda Spencer opens KIdz Day Out

• Dustin McNeal All-Century by Divillamall Col.

• Bobby Jo Smith gets Award at Golf Program

• VB girls defeat Jenks without Kyla Reiswig

• Tim Bailey gets victory in IMCA mollified

• Iron man Nick Dwinell in world weight lifting

10 Years Ago

August 18 & 20, 2009

• Parks Dir. Warren Lehr named to Assistant City Manager post

• Ryan Frank Tuttle gets Eagle Scout Award

• Allison Gilliss, Brad Woolery & Jordan Kunka Barnes Honorees

• Shane Eicher happy about softball’s 3-0 start

• Michelle Cantrell coaches east VB All-State to win

• Connor Peterson signs basketball letter with Fort Scott