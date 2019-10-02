owasso history

Escort Johnny Espinoza congratulates Homecoming Queen Katelyn Kirk before that Friday's 19-14 win over Enid in September 2009.

40 Years Ago

October 4, 1979

• Former Supt. Dr. James Prince dies

• FB Queen candidates: Gwen Campbell, Lesa Hancock, Terri Finnell

• Angie Robison & Mystic Aire win Folly Title

• Teri Bowman crowned Band Queen

• Barnes Elem., named after Luther, dedicated

• Kaye Gibson takes ownership of Daisy Patch

• Scott Raper and Brenda Hall Sept. Students

30 Years Ago

October 5, 1989

• Aubrey Thomas 15 yrs. on School Board

• Melissa Parkening FB Queen, Bryan Stovall

• Alex Zoph DeMolay Chapter Sweetheart

• Bill Brown, Bob Lott medal Claremore CC

• Shane Eicher has 181 yrds., TD in SSp win

• Randy Ostdickenberg is street Stock Champ

• Kathy Stroud in World Bull Riding Champ

20 Years Ago

October 7, 1999

• Jillian Compton crowned FB Queen

• Marilyn Foyil takes big winners at State Fair

• Employees cut ribbon for Robertson Tire

• Roxanne Parham, with Dallas Cheerleaders

• Karen Larkin new pres. of Tau Epsilons

• Brad Zerkel Vicar at Faith Lutheran

• Ladies win Reg.l; Natalee Plumlee key hits

• Lamont Moore 3 TDs beats Sapulpa; Dustin Wall def. player of game

10 Years Ago

September 29, October 1, 2009

• Katelyn Kirk FB Queen, by Johnny Espinoza

• Kids note 35th Timmy & Cindy at Friendship Pk.

• Alan & Cherie Staggs have Yard of Month

• Michael Scales has 116 yds. in win over Enid

• Logan Smith 1st, teams 2nd at Washington CC

• Paul Shireman builds plane, flies around country