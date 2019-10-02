40 Years Ago
October 4, 1979
• Former Supt. Dr. James Prince dies
• FB Queen candidates: Gwen Campbell, Lesa Hancock, Terri Finnell
• Angie Robison & Mystic Aire win Folly Title
• Teri Bowman crowned Band Queen
• Barnes Elem., named after Luther, dedicated
• Kaye Gibson takes ownership of Daisy Patch
• Scott Raper and Brenda Hall Sept. Students
30 Years Ago
October 5, 1989
• Aubrey Thomas 15 yrs. on School Board
• Melissa Parkening FB Queen, Bryan Stovall
• Alex Zoph DeMolay Chapter Sweetheart
• Bill Brown, Bob Lott medal Claremore CC
• Shane Eicher has 181 yrds., TD in SSp win
• Randy Ostdickenberg is street Stock Champ
• Kathy Stroud in World Bull Riding Champ
20 Years Ago
October 7, 1999
• Jillian Compton crowned FB Queen
• Marilyn Foyil takes big winners at State Fair
• Employees cut ribbon for Robertson Tire
• Roxanne Parham, with Dallas Cheerleaders
• Karen Larkin new pres. of Tau Epsilons
• Brad Zerkel Vicar at Faith Lutheran
• Ladies win Reg.l; Natalee Plumlee key hits
• Lamont Moore 3 TDs beats Sapulpa; Dustin Wall def. player of game
10 Years Ago
September 29, October 1, 2009
• Katelyn Kirk FB Queen, by Johnny Espinoza
• Kids note 35th Timmy & Cindy at Friendship Pk.
• Alan & Cherie Staggs have Yard of Month
• Michael Scales has 116 yds. in win over Enid
• Logan Smith 1st, teams 2nd at Washington CC
• Paul Shireman builds plane, flies around country