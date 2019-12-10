Three men were arrested following an attempted burglary and a brief pursuit, Owasso police say.
Around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, a witness reported seeing two men at the Greens Apartments, 13800 E. 83rd St. N., allegedly attempting to force their way into a residence, according to the police report.
The men were seen reportedly fleeing the complex in a small white passenger car, the report shows.
An officer pursued the vehicle westbound on 83rd Street and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, at which point the car allegedly fled onto 129th East Avenue, the report states. A short time later, it swerved off the roadway and got stuck in a ditch near 145th East Avenue.
Officers arrested the driver, Malyk Kashad Daniels, 23, of Tulsa, as well as passengers Corban Urielashton Payne, 21, of Tulsa, and Colin Douglas Profit, 26, of Edmond, on attempted burglary charges, according to the report. Daniels was also arrested for eluding and other offenses.